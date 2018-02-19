HYDERABAD: It was nothing short of a celebration of pride that the city witnessed on Sunday afternoon. The 2018 Hyderabad pride parade rally or the Hyderabad Swabhimana Yatra 2018, that started from Kachiguda railway station, saw participation from close to 200 people. This year’s pride parade, unlike the past five years, had more youngsters coming out as queer and more heterosexuals lending support to the cause, says mother of a queer person who attended parade.

The only parent in attendance to the annual colour-filled pride parade taken out to raise awareness about the illegality of being queer was 54-year-old Mala. “There are a lot of new faces in the crowd this year,” says Mala, who believes that it is important for parents to lend their support to children who are queer. She has been attending the pride parade for the past few years. “I have talked to the parents of queer children and realised that what stops them from lending support to their children is the fear of societal norms,” she added.

“The pride has surely helped inform a lot more people about our cause, there is more support today for us than, say, a five years ago. However this time the number of people who showed up was lower than last year,” said Abhishek T, who identifies himself as queer.