HYDERABAD: The pride parade attracted a lot of eyeballs from bystanders, many of whom were sympathetic to the cause. Many members of the rally were stopped and quizzed about section 377 IPC, its impact on the life of LGBTQ individuals. Those who took part said this is precisely the reason why pride marches are needed in cities across the country.

Why are you all dressed like that? What is section 377? These are the two common questions bystanders at the Kachiguda railway station asked members of the pride community during their rally. “There are two men who are in love and live together in our basti,” said Moin Mohammad, a carpenter from Musheerabad who was watching the pride parade pass. “Initially, people used to talk behind their back saying, what are these two men doing together, now we are used to it. They don’t create problems for us and we don’t shun or outcaste them.”

Being a Sunday, children who were playing on the streets too stopped their play to watch the pride march pass, with rainbow flags, banners, drums and police escort. “I have read about discrimination against women in school but have not heard or read about queer people, I will go home and try to find out what is section 377?” asked Vennila D a ninth standard student from Brilliant grammar high school. “We want people to be aware of our cause and understand the issues we face.Pride march helps us achieve that,” said Vaibhav Das, one of the pride march organisers.

“The very purpose of pride is to make people aware and am glad that more and more people now stop us to question and are very empathetic to our cause,” he added. However, not all were very welcoming, “But why are they dressed so differently? Can’t they dress a little modestly? It’s not normal. If they have a problem, let them go to court. Why to do this in the streets,” said Shiva Raman who works as a credit card salesmen for a private bank.