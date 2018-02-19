HYDERABAD: Nawab Fazal Jah Bahadur, the son of the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan died after a brief illness, according to a member of the erstwhile royal family of Hyderabad.

Nawab Fazal Jah (72) was admitted to a private hospital on last Thursday night and died yesterday, said Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the seventh Nizam and president of the Nizam Family Welfare Association.

"My uncle (Nawab Fazal Jah) was a gentleman, very humble to all human beings and had spent a lot towards charity and also towards maintenance of the 'Masjid-e-Judi' at King Koti. He was the last surviving son of the seventh Nizam," said Nawab Najaf Ali Khan.

Nawab Fazal Jah was buried here last evening.