HYDERABAD: The forthcoming art exhibition titled ‘DUAL a Two-man Show’ at Gallery Space will feature the artworks of two noted artists: Thota Vaikuntam and Ramesh Gorjala. The idea to bring the works of the two forward is also to bring a parallelism between the styles of the two for the celebration of art in the state.

Thota Vaikuntam, the one artist who is known for depicting the rural life of Telangana especially the simple village life with animals, rice fields and people. The turmeric-painted foreheads of village women and their dotted cotton saris reflect the own life of the painter who belongs to the village of Boorugupalli village and is also known as the ‘Jamini Roy of South’.

The voluptuous women in his artworks have sun-blessed complexions that become more radiant with the smudge of turmeric on their foreheads while their silver ornaments lend a different glow to their dark skin. The same is interwoven with a touch of modernism. His grasp over the movement of line is noteworthy especially in the black and white drawings. He not only holds its elevation but disciplines it and gently brings it closer to his sweeps. Both colours and charcoal strokes rule his palette making his canvases come alive with a real rural mythology.

If we talk about Kalamkari, Ramesh Gorjala is the one who brought ‘Kalamkari’ tradition onto the canvas developing the same into linguistics of visuals especially in the mythological narratives told through multiple sequences graced with vibrant colours. His magic is that he weaves the tales with attributes to the divine. The artworks of his current series have differnt panels of colours areas divided into geometrical sections. However, he chooses to limit his palette. In one of the artworks entitled ‘Kamdhenu’ the simplified depiction of the animal in a single, disciplined line is juxtaposed with the complex, decorative tales opening up in the background.

The show opens on March 3 and will be on till April 6