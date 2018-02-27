HYDERABAD: Delivering his keynote address at the 21st national conference on e-governance on Monday, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the CEO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), said that Aadhaar survived despite not having a data protection law only because UIDAI treated data protection and privacy as fundamental rights while designing the Aadhaar platform in 2009. However, before making the statement, the CEO of UIDAI contradicted himself by saying that the UIDAI was “dismissive” towards data protection and privacy.

“Sometimes in our enthusiasm, we try to ignore data privacy and protection, sometimes we take a very dismissive view that the data is available in the market and it’s no big deal,” said Pandey, while speaking at a session titled “Universalisation and Replication”, held on the first day of the two-day conference.

Security analysts, researchers and data activists have in recent past been critical about how UIDAI handles Aadhaar data. In 2012, former HC Judge Justice KS Puttaswamy filed the first petition challenging Aadhaar on grounds that there was no way for people to opt out of Aadhaar scheme and that private data was being given to private parties. Since then multiple petitions were filed, and the case is presently being heard in Supreme Court.

“In 2009-10, when we were designing the Aadhaar programme, we were very particular about data protection and privacy. Even though dozens of petitions have been filed in SC (from 2012 onwards), the final word is yet to be spoken. We have survived even though there was no data protection law only because we presumed that data protection and privacy are very important like fundamental rights and accordingly designed our system,” he said.

While talking about the benefits of Aadhaar fingerprinting, Pandey said, “There will be no more Vyapam scam or Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai MBBS. Aadhaar is used to unite missing children with their loved ones. Bollywood’s favourite script of two brothers getting lost and reunited later will be no more relevant.” This evoked a jovial response from IT Minister KTR, who said, “He has incorporated Aadhaar into his soul, and in the process, he has stolen the jobs of some Bollywood scriptwriters.”

Meeseva 2.0 wins silver

TS government’s Meeseva 2.0 has won Silver in the National Awards for e-Governance 2018 for innovations in existing projects of government departments other than PSUs

Govts using AI to scan you on social media

Did you know that government departments across the country are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to trawl social media and understand public sentiments about services they offer? AI is being used to trawl social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook and monitor citizen sentiments for various government initiatives and take customer feedback, said B Narayanan, Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau, on Monday. “If a topic generates enough sample size, it can be collected,” said Narayanan, who argues that this is being done to devise government policies. He was speaking at a discussion, part of the 21st edition of national conference on e-governance. “How accessible is this data? if someone’s Twitter is protected, their data cannot be mined,” he added.