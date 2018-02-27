HYDERABAD: Gitam is issuing applications for admission to engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses for academic year 2018-19.The deemed-to-be-university is starting School of Architecture and MTech programme in Cyber Forensics and Information Security this year.

Applications are invited for the eight B.Tech courses (Aerospace, Civil, CSE, ECE, EEE, EIE, IT & Mechanical Engineering), B.Pharm., B.Arch. and six M.Tech (CAD & Manufacturing Engineering, Computer Science & Technology, Cyber Forensics & Information Security, Data Sciences, Power Systems & Automation and VLSI Design) Programmes.

Applications can be downloaded and submitted online at www.gitam.edu or obtained from Gitam’s admissions office at Rudraram, Patancheru mandal, Sangareddy district. The last date for receipt of filled-in-applications is March 26. Online tests at various centres will be conducted from April 11 to 26. Test results (ranks) will be announced on April 30. For more details, one may contact 08455-221266.