HYDERABAD: BJP MLA G Kishan Reddy’s website was reportedly hacked by persons from Pakistan on Monday. However, the website was up and running by evening and the MLA stated the same through his social media accounts.

The MLA on Monday submitted a complaint to Director General of Police (in-charge) M Mahendar Reddy stating that his 10-year-old website, registered on the domain name ‘kishanreddy.com’, got hacked.

“On Monday morning, when one of my employees tried to update the news section, it was found to be hacked and phrases such as ‘Pak Monsters’ was seen on the website. It looks like it is the work of Pakistan agents or anti-nationals. Around six months back, the website was hacked in a similar manner,” stated MLA Kishan Reddy in his complaint.