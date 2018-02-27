HYDERABAD: The exhibition ‘Palle Chitralu’ by Nellutla Ramana Rao showcases rural Telanagana through 120 digital paintings on display till today at ICCR Art Gallery. He hails from Siddipet and this is his second exhibition. The 47-year-old cartoonist tried his hands in paintings creating the same on computer. He shared, “I have created all these artworks in Photoshop trying to capture rural Telangana and its various facets.”

Though the lines in the glossy print-outs are not much controlled, the drawings focus on farmers working in rice fields; little boys plucking mangoes on a sleepy summer afternoon; a middle-aged mother oiling and braiding her daughter’s dark hair; woman serving food to her husband; son and daughter on the floor and as they eat she watches and fans them in the sultry Deccan heat; sweet-meat seller on a bicycle paddling his way to a dusty village evening; school-children running home in their school uniforms; the elderly taking their siesta; girl playing hopscotch all by herself; rice being cooked in a clay pot as the wood burns and burns; a woman holding Bathukamma flowers in her hands while she herself is clad in a colourful cotton sari.