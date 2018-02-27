HYDERABAD: Devedevam: God of Gods, a solo exhibition by artist Gade Pramod Reddy will open to the public depicting the Universal Force. Created in the most accepted formats of illustrations and portraiture of this montage is securely rooted in Indian mythology. It reflects spiritual and emotional quotients of love and devotion towards the maker/master of the Universe.

But, before we appreciate the rich paintings of Pramod Reddy, it would be interesting to know how the idea of mythology originated and transformed into the visual language. According to Veena Shekar, art historian, “We use the word mythological to signify the study of the outcome of the imagination of the people, which take the form of tales.

These tales when told or written, needed interpretations in the visual medium, and hence these were carved or painted for a higher impact and acceptance among the public.”

What’s singular and distinct about this show is the painter’s utterances of the substance of God, wherein he creates subtexts of the existing tales. In his hands, the regular imagery is given a treatment of the contemporary format which builds up a new narrative for the eye of the spectator. The canvas of Devedevam is a combination of painting, drawings and textual matter.

The brilliant application of colour to the portraits and the illustrative compositions indicate boldness of a creative temperament. In fact, the array of paintings appears like a celebration of divinity in a contemporary format. Says the artist: “Creating and re-assimilating the tales and fascinating aspects of the Indian Gods, is like a natural extension of my entity.”

What make the works of Gade Pramod Reddy unique are the compositions and the style of the paintings. The drawings of sub-characters and other elements that support the primary narrative make it interesting to the eye.

Secondly, the gradations of colour, especially the mural-like application of pigment makes his work rather distinct. Therefore, the ornamental forms adorned by the protagonist compliments the tempera effect created on the canvas.

Having completed his MFA with a specialisation in Mural painting from the MS University of Baroda (1997), Pramod Reddy is now set for his fourth solo exhibition at the Aalankritha Art Gallery, Madhapur.

Devedevam opens today and will be on till March 14