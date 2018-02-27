HYDERABAD:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Monday filed a contempt case seeking action against the members of a women’s cooperative housing society for alleged illegal construction on the land situated on Jubilee Hills road in violation of the court order.

The GHMC, represented by its commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, pointed out that the respondents M Laxmi Bai and other members of the society made further constructions on the subject land admeasuring 889 square yards in spite of status quo order and specific direction by the court that they should not make any construction activity. They made additional structures and other developmental works in the earmarked corporation open space to the existing shed. The open site was allegedly encroached by M Ravindranath by fabricating documents. Besides, the women allegedly abused the corporation officials in filthy language.