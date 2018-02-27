HYDERABAD:Without making any drastic changes, the general body of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has approved the draft GHMC budget of Rs 6,076 crore for the year 2018-19.

It has also approved another budget of Rs 7,073 crore for three major projects of other corporations assigned to the GHMC by the state government. The three are Musi Riverfront Corporation, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation and Housing Corporation.

As specific corporations were established by the government, the necessary budgetary allocation will be made to them and these corporations will release the funds to GHMC for the works executed by the GHMC. The draft budget was approved by the GHMC council which met here on Monday under the chairmanship of mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The council also cleared the revised budget estimate of about Rs 5,418 crore for 2017-18. This year several developmental projects like Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and double bedroom housing scheme (2BHK), which are in progress, will be speeded up.

The budget was passed without much discussion as corporators of different political parties did not press for any inclusion or deletion of new works or more funds to particular works. The approved budget will now be sent to the state government for approval.

The GHMC budget of Rs 6,076 crore includes a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,675 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 3,401 crore. The money will be spent on urban forestry (Rs 100 crore), flyovers (Rs 136 crore), roads and pavements (Rs 1,829 crore), storm water drains (Rs 361 crore), water supply and sewerage (Rs 246 crore), street lighting (Rs 144 crore), etc.

A separate budget of Rs 7,073 crore has been earmarked for major projects of three other corporations assigned to the GHMC. These include development and upgrading of major roads under HRDCL (Rs 377.75 crore), conservation of rivers and lakes (Rs 377.75 crore) and construction and improvement of housing units for the poor (Rs 6,317 crore).The GHMC has fixed a target to increase its property tax revenues from Rs 1,350 crore to Rs 1,725 for the next financial year.