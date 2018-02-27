HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Monday reclaimed 1,200 square yards of HMDA property at Ameerpet metro station, which was under the occupation of a car dealership for the last several years. The property was handed over to HMRL by HMDA in January for developing it as a parking area for Ameerpet metro station. Ever Cars, the car dealership company, had gone to the court to obtain a stay order on the `15 crore worth land. A team of HMRL officials and police descended on the land removing the cars and demolished the shed.