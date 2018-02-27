HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, some unidentified persons kidnapped a 21-year-old girl and sent her videos to her mother, with no demands in particular. The incident that took place in Chandrayangutta on Monday has made the police force stand on their toes to rescue the victim. The police registered a kidnap case and formed special teams to rescue the victim.

Around four days ago, the Chandrayangutta police received a complaint from a woman stating that her 21-year-old daughter went missing. But they could not trace her as the location of her mobile number was changing constantly.

Meanwhile on Monday, victim’s mother again approached the police and told that she had received a series of videos from her daughter’s number on WhatsApp, in which it appeared the girl was tied and gagged.

The girl, who is uneducated and could not send text messages, was sending voice notes and videos. The purported video sent from the girl’s phone contained the footage of her in inners, with her limbs tied.

“During afternoon, the victim called her mother and requested to get her married to her boyfriend. After some time, another video was shared from her daughter’s number in which the girl shared that she was kidnapped by one Mustafa and she was scared that he might harm her,” said cops.“Initially we registered a missing case. But now, we formed two special teams to track the woman’s location,” police added.