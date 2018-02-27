HYDERABAD: Mercedes-Benz has launched India’s first BS-VI compliant car, the new S 350 d on Monday. Equipped with a state-of-the-art diesel engine which is capable of running on currently available BS IV fuel, the car meets BS VI emission norms two years ahead of the regulation.

The new S-Class features a raft of changes including the latest generation of radar-based driving assistance systems that reduce the risk of accidents and enhance the protection of occupants as well as other road users.

Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Roland Folger said, “By launching the first ever ‘Made in India, for India’ BS VI car, we have set a benchmark among all car manufacturers to support the government in mitigating the rising pollution levels in the country.”

BS VI standards are far-reaching in scope and incorporate substantial changes to existing Bharat Stage IV emission standards.

Of particular note is the tightening of Particulate Matter (PM) and NOx mass emission limits. In a BS VI vehicle, the NOx limit reduction is up to 68 percent and PM limit reduction is achieved at 82 percent, compared to Bharat Stage IV emission standards.