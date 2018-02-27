HYDERABAD:As part of preparations for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) elections scheduled for 2020, the Board has taken a decision on removing names of at least 20,000 voters from the electoral rolls after they were found to be residing illegally on government land.

The move comes after the Board received a copy of a Supreme Court order, which stated that persons who are living in the cantonment area in illegally constructed houses, which are not assigned any number, will not be entitled for inclusion in the electoral roll to be prepared in accordance with Rule 10 (3) of the Cantonment Rules. Incidentally, the order was issued by an SC bench in 2016 and officials are now citing the same order for their latest decision. A total of 1.68 lakh voters from eight wards are enrolled in the electoral rolls from SCB areas. However, their names are being removed from the electoral list for SCB polls and not Assembly polls.

The SCB officials have already started identifying encroachers so as to remove their names from the voters’ list. Elections would be held for all the eight wards of the SCB in 2020.According to ward members, it is not right on the part of SCB to remove names of residents from the voter’s list. B Anitha, a member of Ward-3, said that there are around 24,000 voters in her ward and by implementing the SC order, around 5,000 names would be removed. “We will raise the issue in the next Board meeting to stall the process of identifying persons for removal from electoral rolls,” she said.

P Bhagyasree, a member of Ward-8, said that authorities had known about thousands of people living on encroached land. “These persons have Aadhaar card, ration card also apart from Voter’s ID. Why are they being prevented from participating in elections? If the Board fails to respond positively, we are also ready to approach Supreme Court,” she stated.

Vice-President of the Board, and member of Ward-5, J Rama Krishna said every ward in SCB has both defence land and government land. “They have been living on those land for several decades. They have built houses and avail all government benefits. Removing their names from electoral list makes little sense,” he added.

Confirming the latest decision, SCB chief executive officer(CEO) SVS Chandrasekhar said the decision had been taken only to remove names from electoral rolls meant for SCB elections and not for Assembly polls. “We have started identifying persons living in unauthorised properties constructed on defence lands and government land. The SCB will take up a detailed survey in March 2018 to identify encroachments. The Supreme Court order will be implemented,” he said.

In the last SCB polls held in 2015, a total of 1.68 lakh voters exercised their rights. The CEO said that the electoral strength will be reduced once the SC order was implemented.In its judgement back in 2016, the SC had observed that persons who were ordinarily residing and carrying on business for temporary periods in illegally constructed houses, were not eligible to vote in the Cantonment Board elections. It had also dismissed appeals against the order and directed Cantonment Boards to remove illegally constructed buildings in the cantonment area.