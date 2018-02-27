HYDERABAD: Womenergy, a one-and-half-year old organisation in Hyderabad, launched Wempower Circles in Womenergy in six zones across the city with vision to expand to five more cities and five town ecosystems. Womenergy supports a strong structure of networking each month for women from various fields entrepreneurs, homepreneurs, professionals etc, also supporting marketing, branding for women enterprises, nurtured women startups too and motivated thousands of women. Wempower Circles was launched on Sunday in the city.

We Empower circles are micro self help groups strongly designed to empower and enterprise women. The aim is to reach the mark of 10,000 women entrepreneurs and to nurture 1,000 home entrepreneurs in 2018

‘“A lot of women lack the ecosystem and right guidance to start up business even before ease of doing business,” says Deepthi Reddy Madugula, Chief Visionary Womenergy and Weempower circles who believes this support ecosystems will fill such gaps through Weempower circles and training modules.

Currently, Hyderabad has Diamond Dilsuknagar, Sapphire Secunderabad, Moonstone Manikonda, Kohinoor Kukatpally circles and five more growing circles each circle to have 222 women entrepreneurs. The Wempower Chair and mentor for Women Enterprising Geeta Goti who recently entered board of Womenergy announced the launch of incubator cell named WE AIM on behalf of Womenergy which will be functional from March with experts from 10 plus industrial fields who will nurture women who become manufacturers.