HYDERABAD:Three members of two families including an 8-year-old boy were killed when wooden logs from an overloaded lorry fell on their car at Kothaguda crossroads late Sunday night.The deceased along with four other family members, hailing from Ramanthapur, were returning from a function at Kothagudem, police said.

The deceased have been identified as P Padma (50), P Swapna (35) and her son P Nitya Abhiram (8), while Padma’s husband Shankar, his son Hari Krishna and Swapna’s two daughters Sahithi and Rithwika escaped.Police said all of them were heading home after attending a function in Kothagudem, and the incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm.

Hari Krishna was behind the wheel, Shankar and Sahithi were sitting beside him while Swapna, Padma, Rithwika and Nitya Abhiram were sitting in the back seat.When Hari Krishna was taking a U-turn at Kothaguda crossroads, a lorry carrying wooden logs hit the car from the side and the logs fell on the car.

Due to the impact, Rithwika was thrown out of her seat and received multiple injuries. “Swapna, Padma and Abhiram died on the spot as they were crushed under the logs. It took more than half-an-hour to take out the bodies from the car.

Except for Rithwika, all others escaped unhurt. She was admitted to a private hospital,” said Abdullapurmet inspector M Muni.A case has been registered under Sec tion 304 A based on Hari Krishna’s complaint and probe is on. The lorry driver fled the spot immediately and a search is on to nab him, police said.