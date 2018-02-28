HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday unraveled the mystery behind the kidnap of a 20-year-old woman and said that the woman faked the whole thing due to an alleged love affair. She even sent videos to her mother.

On Monday, one Asma Begum from Bandlaguda lodged a police complaint saying that her daughter Tabassum Begum had been kidnapped by one Mustafa.

During investigation, the police traced the girl at Yousufain Dargah in Nampally on Tuesday, where she was found alone. On questioning, the girl confessed to have staged the drama to avoid a marriage proposal and some disputes in her family due to a love affair.

As the videos of Tabassum went viral on social media, the incident was dealt with sensitively by the police, who formed special teams to rescue her based on technical evidence.

South zone DCP V Satyanarayana said, “Tabasum herself created videos of kidnap in her mobile phone and sent them to her mother, claiming that she was tied and gagged by five unknown persons.”

“Initially, suspects were taken into custody and we interrogated them, but they were not involved. Tabassum went and hid at a known person’s house at Shaheen Nagar in Hasannagar area and sent the videos she made to her mother. She confessed to have done this due to some family issues and love affair,” the South Zone DCP added.