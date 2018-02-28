HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to take a decision in two weeks on appointment of a new chief executive officer or continuance of the present CEO of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi gave this direction on a PIL filed by P Naveen Kumar Reddy of Chittoor district seeking directions to the Andhra Pradesh government and the TTD to take appropriate action on the representation made by him on the SVBC issue in November last year.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the authorities concerned had failed to take action against AV Narasimha Rao, CEO of the channel, for the alleged irregularities committed in the management of affairs of the SVBC. The appointment of Narasimhara Rao as CEO of SVBC itself was illegal. The tenure of the CEO expired in September 2016 but he had been being continued illegally.

There was scope for misappropriation of funds if such persons were allowed to continue in the administration. Though a vigilance enquiry was ordered into the issue, there was no outcome till date, he said.