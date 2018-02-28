HYDERABAD: A six-year-old boy left home in anger reportedly after his mother denied giving Rs 2. The boy was found by Saifabad police who shifted the boy to Shishu Vihar and then handed over to his parents on Tuesday.

On February 23, at around 9 pm, Mohammed Shakeel (30) of Bahadurpura lodged a complaint that his son Sahil (6) asked his mother `2 to buy something. When she refused, he repeatedly asked her and she slapped him. Reportedly feeling angry, the boy left his home, said police. The boy has been traced and handed over to his parents.