HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the TS government to ensure that no construction of any sort, including raising of compound wall, was made by Mustafa Hills Housing Society in the six-acre land allotted to it at Bhojagutta in Asifnagar mandal in Mehdipatnam in the city without obtaining any permission from the GHMC.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the alleged illegal construction activity by the Society was speeded up after the PIL was filed and efforts were on to complete construction of the compound wall. He urged the court to grant stay on the construction activity.

The government counsel conceded that construction was taking place in the subject land and he was not aware whether requisite permissions were obtained or not. The bench expressed displeasure at lack of clarity in taking instructions from the authorities concerned despite a week’s time granted during last hearing.

Vedula Srinivas, appearing for the Society, submitted that only a compound wall was sought to be erected. When the bench asked whether requisite permissions were obtained, the counsel expressed ignorance. The bench then directed that no construction must be carried out without obtaining permission from GHMC. Further, it directed the government authorities concerned to file their counter affidavits on the issue and adjourned the hearing by three weeks.

Last date for regularising unapproved lands under LRS today

Hyderabad: February 28 being last date for clearing the pending Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications, GHMC has decided to issue final proceedings immediately after receiving demand drafts from applicants. Earlier, after receiving DD’s from applicants, it took some time to process the file. As DDs are equivalent to cash, corporation will release the proceeding letters on the spot, officials said. As per government instructions, GHMC will dispose all pending LRS applications by Feb 28 by conducting “LRS Mela’’ at all Zonal Offices of GHMC. GHMC has received as many as 71,793 LRS applications, of them 60,107 have been processed and 15,512 final proceedings were issued.