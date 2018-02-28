HYDERABAD: A class VIII student of a private school, who allegedly sent an objectionable message to one of his teachers, went missing from his home on Monday evening. The boy reportedly left a note to his parents saying that he was leaving forever because of his teacher and another student.

According to the Vanasthalipuram police, the boy was a resident of Jahangir Nagar studying in a school at Vanasthalipuram. The parents of the boy approached Vanasthalipuram police and lodged a complaint, following which the police formed special teams to trace and rescue the boy. The boy reportedly sent an objectionable message to his teacher from his parent’s phone on Sunday.

Joshi had asked the boy to bring his parents for a meeting at the school and they subsequently attended the meeting on Monday, but the student was not present. When his parents returned, they saw a note left by their son in which he stated “I am going out forever, because of Joshi sir and another classmate.” The boy also took some clothes with him.

Worried parents lodged a complaint following which two teams have been formed to trace and rescue the boy. The police said they were checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.