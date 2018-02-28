HYDERABAD: Toilet division of GHMC received ISO 9001:2015 for construction, installation, operation and maintenance of She Toilets in the city. The certificate is given by HYM International Certification Private Limited.

She toilets, which are installed in different parts of the city, is facilitating women citizens with an E- Toilet or electronic toilet system (a modular prefabricated public toilet with SHE accessories), made of stainless steel which is integrated with user-friendly electronic interfaces.

GHMC has provided 24 She toilets and another four are under construction.

In another 13 areas, the She toilets are under construction under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) involving various organisations.