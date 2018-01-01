HYDERABAD: Street Cause, a student-run NGO of Hyderabad, having its workforce in 45+ engineering, degree and medical colleges of Hyderabad, ended its 2017 with its third edition of Blanket Donation Drive recently. “We had distributed blankets, scarfs, caps and other woolen garments to protect the warmth of their smiles.

In total, 2000+ blankets and other winter apparel were distributed to the homeless at the streets of Mozam Jahi market, Charminar, Borabanda, Kothapet, Uppal, Sagar Ring road, Amberpet, Niloufer Hospital area, Ranigunj, Kompally, Shaikpet, Secunderabad, Langerhouse, Karmanghat, ECIL, Attapur and a number of other locations across the city, “ said the volunteers.

Students from 20+ engineering, degree and medical colleges took to the streets of Hyderabad and the following morning to herald the festive mood among the shelter-less. “This winter may have no room for kindness, perhaps that’s all the more a reason to celebrate the spirit of giving.

We hope that our efforts in doing our bit for the society is recognised and many more will join us,” they said. Street Cause is a student-run NGO which undertakes various welfare activities under social impact, education, environment, women empowerment and support to old age homes.