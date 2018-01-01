HYDERABAD: ADULTOLESCENCE SPIRIT

A collection of more than 150 witty and edgy poems about love and relationships from the YouTube comedian and vlogger behind The Gabbie Show. Gabbie Hanna disarms the sacred and elevates the mundane in this debut collection of illustrated poems. Ranging from the singsong rhythms of children’s verses and a sophisticated confessional style, Gabbie explores the emotionally charged space between childhood and womanhood, revealing her own longings, obsessions,

and insecurities along the way. Adultolescence heralds the arrival of an artist with a magical ability to connect.

THE BEAUTIES: ESSENTIAL STORIES

Without a doubt one of the greatest observers of human nature in all its messy complexity, Chekhov’s short stories are exquisite masterpiecesin miniature. His work ranged from the lighthearted comic tales of his early years to some of the most achingly profound stories, and this variety of tone and temper is collected in this essential new collection.chosen from amongst his life’s work, including many of his greatest works.

THE LAST BLACK UNICORN

From stand-up comedian, actress, and breakout star of Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish, comes The Last

Black Unicorn, a sidesplitting, hysterical, edgy, and unfl inching collection of personal essays, as

fearless as the author herself. Growing up in one of the poorest neighborhoods of South Central LosAngeles, Tiffany learned to survive by making people laugh.

If she could do that, then her classmates

would let her copy their homework, the other foster kids she lived with wouldn’t beat her up, and she might even get a boyfriend. Or at least she could make enough money. None of that worked but it allowed her to imagine a place for herself.