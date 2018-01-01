HYDERABAD: My career has been a valuable lesson for me. Nobody is perfect and there is always room to improve. It’s all about understanding your shortcomings and working on it,” says Ali Reza, 33, a multifaceted artist who is now entertaining the Telugu TV fans with his new soap titled Yevare Nuvvu Mohini on Zee Telugu. “It’s not a horror show, but a family drama, says the actor.

A self-confessed ‘overweight Hyderabadi boy from Marredpally,’ Ali says he always had his mind wavering into the movies and has wanted to be in limelight ever since he was 16. After rigorous workouts and hunting for an opportunity, Ali started his career as a model in 2005. “After I successfully did a lot of print, television and theatre advertisements, I finally managed to pool up the money to get my portfolio done,” he adds. Luck took the form of a make up artist and Annapurna Studios approached him for a role that was a perfect fit for Ali in 2011.

The role was offered to him after a short audition at the studio. Ali played the lead role in the serial ‘Pasupu Kumkuma’, the plot of which surrounds the tales of a romantic bond between a man from America and a typical Telangana girl. He has performed in over 1,100 episodes in this serial and since then there has been no looking back.

Following his presence in serials, his window into the movies opened when he played the lead in Mukhbiir directed by Mani Shankar followed by a few others like Gayakudu in 2015, Dhruva and Cine Mahal that released in 2016. The chocolate boy says 2018 has exciting possibilities as his upcoming project Na Routee Separate, a movie by Giridhar, set to release in 2018.