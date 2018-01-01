CHENNAI: One month into its launch, the Metro Rail service was interrupted for 90 minutes on Sunday after a technical glitch was detected in one of the rail cars coming from Ameerpet. According to staff at the Mettuguda station, trains stopped running from 7.15 to 8.45 am.

As one train encountered a technical glitch, all services were stopped for over an hour. Passengers were initially issued tokens and were allowed inside the platform before being informed about the delay.

After complaints from passengers about lack of information, issue of tokens was stopped, informed an assistant at the Secunderabad station. “A few of them had to wait till the services were resumed as they had purchased the tickets,” he said.

Officials confirmed the same. “There was a technical glitch in the rolling stock cabin in a train in Ameerpet and it was safely taken to the nearby Prakash Nagar station which has a pocket track -- used to park trains away from main line.

It was parked there to give way to other trains coming from both the directions. This led to stopping of the services temporarily,” informed officials. Tracks were then checked as a precautionary measure and all trains restored in the next one hour.