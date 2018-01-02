HYDERABAD: A child enjoys a ride at the 78th All India Industrial Exhibition inaugurated on Monday by Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari and Finance Minister Eetala Rajender, who is also the president of the Exhibition Society. At the inauguration, the ministers stated that the Society which funds 18 educational institutions is currently facing a fund crunch and the government is ready to support them. Around 2,500 stalls are being set up this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now