HYDERABAD: After submitting the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) for regularisation of unauthorised structures, violations continue to take place. It has come to the notice of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that a sizeable number of owners, pending the final High Court judgement, have constructed additional floors while their BRS applications are still pending.

To identify the unauthorised floors that have come after the BRS deadline, GHMC has taken the assistance of National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) to identify the additional constructions made till date with regard to the submitted 1.39 lakh BRS applications in Greater Hyderabad limits.

A meeting cum orientation programme was held with GHMC Town Planning wing and NRSA officials at GHMC head office recently,where the corporation have asked the NRSA authorities to take satellite images of all the 1.39 lakh buildings that were submitted for regularisation under BRS. NRSA will procure the satellite images of the existing buildings. The exercise will take one or two months.

GHMC, after receiving the satellite images and report from NRSA, will match with the photos submitted by the owners at the time of submission of BRS applications. If any unauthorised constructions are found, the application would be put be aside and further action would be initiated, GHMC officials told Express.

They said that after the submission of BRS applications, no further constructions should be taken up by BRS applicants till they are disposed, however, it has come to the notice of GHMC authorities that many owners built additional floors after submitting the BRS applications. GHMC wants to identify these violations through satellite images. The number of violations can be known after the receiving the report from NRSA.

BRS was announced by the Telangana government in November 2015. GHMC has received as many as 1.39 lakh BRS applications from the building owners and builders for regularising their illegal structures till March 2016.However, the high court issued a stay order in December 2015 following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the BRS due to which the scheme was halted. The court allowed the government to receive only the applications and directed it not to regularise till it delivers the judgment.