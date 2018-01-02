HYDERABAD: Noted ghazal singer Kesiraju Srinivas was arrested here today following a complaint of sexual harassment by an employee of a private radio channel run by him, police said.

The woman employee recently complained to the police against Srinivas, who sings ghazals in Telugu, about the alleged harassment.

Based on the complaint, the singer was arrested and a case on charges of sexual harassment under IPC section 354(A) was registered against him, a police official said.

Srinivas has denied the allegations against him.

"I respect women...I treated the complainant like my daughter. It is untrue that I harassed her," the singer, popularly known as 'Ghazal Srinivas', told reporters before being arrested.

The singer had actively participated in a campaign against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh before Telangana was carved out as a separate state.