HYDERABAD: Out-patient services and elective surgeries at private hospitals in Telangana will be halted for 12 hours (6 am to 6 pm) on Tuesday as Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced Black Day, protesting against National Medical Council (NMC) Bill. IMA-Telangana unit president Dr T Narasinga Reddy said that services will not be available in private hospitals only, and will run as usual in government hospitals.

The NMC Bill, if implemented, will replace Medical Council of India (MCI). The bill was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Health minister JP Nadda on Friday. The proposed bill seeks to create world-class medical education system, and a National Licentiate Examination would be conducted for MBBS students, to become eligible for medical practise. The commission will comprise of 20 members including a chairperson, a member secretary, eight ex-officio members and 10 part-time members.

“Of the 20, only five will be doctors. The rest 15 members will be those from non-medical background. In MCI, all 270 members are doctors and there are representatives from each state and university. With 15-members from non-medical background, how will medical education improve? Governments cannot do whatever they want to,” said Dr Narasinga Reddy.

Currently, one can register with State Medical Council after completion of MBBS and practise medicine. Junior doctors said that they are against the license examination as there was no need for an additional exam after clearing all examinations during MBBS course.