HYDERABAD: An underpass at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur, the first project taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), will be thrown open to the public on Wednesday. It will be inaugurated by minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao.

The underpass is around 450 metres long and 10 metres wide. The length of closed box is 70 metres, of approaches is 380 metres, and the width of the carriageway is 7 metres. The two-lane unidirectional carriageway is from Kondapur to Ayyappa Society.

It is expected to ease the traffic congestion at the junction and in the Kondapur, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur and surrounding areas. Built at a cost of around `44.30 crore, the work on it, including shifting of utilities, commenced in April 2016 and was completed on November 28 last year. The underpass is part of SRDP Package-IV.