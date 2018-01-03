HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the petitioners concerned to inform the court whether the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), New Delhi, which organises the prestigious Indian Science Congress session, was a government institute or not. The bench made it clear that it would not issue any orders if the said association was not a government institute.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice G Shyam Prasad was dealing with a PIL filed by S Kiran Kumar and P Vijay Kumar, both PhD scholars of Osmania University in environmental science, seeking a direction to the authorities concerned of Telangana government and Osmania University to conduct the 105th Indian Science Congress session on the university premises as scheduled earlier from January 3 to 7.

Refusing to intervene on the issue of where the ISC session was to be held, the bench adjourned the case to January 23.