HYDERABAD: Lizette Lim from Berkeley, California, taught Hyderabadis how to enhance the flow of energy through acupressure meridians through her session on Healing Hands – Japanese Shiatsu, Chinese Tui Na. Lizette, who has a masters degree from Cornell, and a bachelors degree from University of California, Berkeley, spoke about the arts that take years to perfect.

Chinese Martial arts Kung Fu & Taichi Demonstration – Taichi Master said that while the fast movements of Kung Fu build muscle, the slower movements of Taichi – a moving meditation works miracles on the nervous system - reducing stress, alleviating lifestyle diseases like BP and diabetes. He said it was taken to China by Bodhi Dharma where it was developed further. Taichi and Kung Fu have their roots from Kalaripayutu, the ancient martial art of India.

Animal forms are present both in Kalari as well as Kung Fu and Taichi. The slow peaceful movements brought a feeling of peace, within minutes to the gathering. While the strength of the Taichi Master was obvious, the slow relaxed movements had him sweating. The effectiveness of Taichi in strengthening the body and focusing the mind and bringing awareness was obvious.

Karthik Ananthan showed us techniques of releasing the grip of an attacker. He said just as a cat can jump from a great height, so too a human body is designed to jump and tumble effortlessly. He demonstrated tumbling techniques when pushed in combat, and the benefits of relaxing when attacked. While an attacker attempted to grab his arm he demonstrated effective release techniques. A calm, clear mind leads to the best defence/response. In Shorinji Kempo, the practitioner is responsible for the well being of oneself and one’s opponent.