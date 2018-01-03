HYDERABAD: Expressing concern at mass copying in public examinations, a division bench of High Court on Tuesday directed the governments of TS and AP to inform it of the steps taken by them to prevent mass copying in the examinations scheduled to take place in March and April this year.

“Unless some drastic steps are taken to stop mass copying in the school level examinations the fall in education standards will reach alarming levels in both the states”, it warned. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by a professor, Srinivas Guntupalli of Eluru in AP, urging the court to declare as illegal the failure of both the state governments to take effective steps for prevention of mass copying and guided copying.