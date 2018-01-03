HYDERABAD: Days after Telangana State Prisons department announced a reward of Rs 500 for people who give information on location of beggars, V Saikrishna a Kacheguda resident has become the first to win the money.

The six beggars were relocated, from Venkatramana theatre in Kacheguda, to the Special Home for Beggars maintained by the Prisons department in Chanchalguda and Cherlapally Prison campus. The drive to relocate them took place on December 31 and the prize money was awarded on January 2.

“V Saikrishna has become the first person to win the award,” said Subash, Deputy Jailer of Chanchalguda prison campus.