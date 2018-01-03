HYDERABAD: Making it clear that no cock-fights should take place in Andhra Pradesh during Sankranti festival, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the state’s chief secretary and director-general of police to take steps to prevent cock-fights in the state, more particularly in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. It also made it clear that two senior officers should personally monitor the situation and take the responsibility for any violations.

Besides, the bench directed the district collector and superintendent of police of West Godavari to file an additional affidavit informing it about the steps taken by them to implement an earlier order of the court to prevent such fights in the state. The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice G Shyam Prasad, passed the order on petitions filed separately against organising cock-fights in Krishna and Godavari districts during Sankranti.