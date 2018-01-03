HYDERABAD: Asurvey by AddressHealth, provider of health services in schools for children, has revealed some alarming trends on various health disorders in school children in Hyderabad with 1 in 5 children “at-risk” of lifestyle/ metabolic diseases in adulthood (based on their waist to height ratio, which was in excess of the standard 0.5%). The survey was conducted during the current academic year (2017/18) in 36 private schools in Hyderabad and covered approximately 18,000 children belonging to different age and income groups.

It shows that obesity is on the rise with nearly 9% being obese and 11% being overweight. Primary and middle school children were found to be more obese (10.23% and 11.71%, respectively) than preschool kids indicating the role of junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. 16.04% and 15.78% of children in the middle and high school category were found to be overweight. Further, nearly 30% of the total number of children surveyed suffered from malnourishment (either over-nourished - obese/overweight or under-nourished - thin/too thin).



Commenting on the findings, Dr Anand Lakshman, Founder and CEO, Address Health, said, “Non-communicable diseases are striking at a very early age due to a variety of factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, change in diet patterns as well as inadequate focus on children’s health and wellbeing by many schools, and parents/guardians.

This trend needs an urgent change failing which many of these children will be at a higher risk of contracting lifestyle disorders as adults. Pediatric primary care plays a vital role for children throughout their development in terms of addressing acute health problems, chronic health conditions, and behavioral and developmental health issues.

There is a need for schools to create awareness on health issues and the importance of an active lifestyle, healthy food, and staying away from substance addiction right at the pre-primary stage. Only when these issues are nipped in the bud can children grow up to become healthier adults without any health conditions.”

harsh truths

13.5% school children across various age groups have vision problems and nearly 1 in 6 students studying in class 1 and above suffer from vision problems that need correction with

spectacles.

More than 1 in 3 of the children surveyed suffer from dental caries with pre-school children having more dental caries due to poor oral hygiene and eating habits;

38% of the total children

surveyed across different age groups were also affected by dental cavities

