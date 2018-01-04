HYDERABAD:A Sweet Festival will be organised in the city for the first time between January 13 and January 15 in which 25 states and 14 countries will exhibit around 1,000 varieties of sweets.

Various groups of people including Marathi Mandali, Bengal Samaja, Kerala and Tamil Nadu organisations and people form Turkey and Korea will prepare sweets and showcase them.

“Different groups of people living in Hyderabad will prepare sweets among themselves and display them. No one will come from other states or countries for the festival,” tourism minister Azmeera Chandulal and tourism secretary Burra Venkatesham said on Wednesday. They said that Marathis living in Hyderabad formed Maratha Mandal and Bengalis living in the city formed Bengal Samaja.

Likewise, Turkey, Korea and other countries too had organisations. As many as 50 sweets, each having 20 variants, ie a total of 1,000 varieties of sweets will be displayed in the festival, Venkatesham added. “The concept behind the festival is that Hyderabad is a sweet city to live in,” Venkatesham said.The festival will be conducted along with the third edition of Kite Festival for three days at Parade Grounds from January 13 to 15. The festival will be conducted this time to promote “Educate the girl and she will change the world”.