HYDERABAD: A man was robbed in broad daylight on the busy Jubilee Hills locality of Hyderabad by a gang of three members on Wednesday.

The man, threatened at knife point had to give away the keys of his two-wheeler as well as his wallet.

The robbery was recorded in the surveillance cameras installed in the locality and the footage reveals that as the drama unfolded other motorists watched it as mute spectators.

A good number of two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers stopped their vehicles on the middle of the road and watched the daring attack by the miscreants but did not come to the rescue of the victim.

According to police, at the time of the attack, the victim R Yadagiri, who works as an executive in a cement company, had gone to Jubilee Hills Road No 10 for official purposes along with a colleague.

As the colleague went inside a commercial complex, Yadagiri waited outside and was targeted by the gang at knife point.