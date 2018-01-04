HYDERABAD: Stating that as many 1.67 lakh closed circuit television cameras were installed in Hyderabad for security reasons, director-general of police M Mahendar Reddy has said they will adopt modern technology to prevent crime in the state.

He was speaking at the launch of Technology Fusion Centre and Traffic Command Centre at the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate here on Wednesday. Speaking to mediapersons later, Mahendar Reddy said the fusion centre would have access to a wide variety of structured and unstructured data from various sources and help the police analyse offences.

“The centre will merge information gathered during detection of crimes and from criminal data, incidents from Dial 100 and Hawk Eye, road accidents, citywide surveillance cameras, patrol vehicles tracking data, investigation analysis, traffic enforcement data and social media platforms. This will improve the response time through aggregation, analysis and dissemination of actionable information to the filed officers,’’ Reddy said.

The technology fusion centre has several functional blocks that provide essential technology solutions to protecting communities and enhancing public safety such as video surveillance security command centre, traffic command centre, facial recognition analytics and video enhancement unit, emergency response unit, social monitoring unit, traffic signal management and traffic enforcement.

“A video surveillance command centre receives video signals from multiple systems set up across the city. It helps the operators at the command centre orient to the situation and evaluate any threats, crime incidents or road accidents that need immediate attention. The objective of video enhancement is to sharpen the video images,’’ the DGP explained. The state police will set up fusion technology centres at all district police headquarters in the state in course of time.

Tech-savvy police stations a hit in dists

The police department’s initiative to modernise police stations by introducing IT initiatives in the station house processes and providing training to the police personnel, besides installing CCTV cameras, appears to be giving good results. After the success of this initiative named District Police Stabilisation, the brainchild of IG Stephen Ravindra, in the Hyderabad Zone, the district SPs have begun selecting a model police station in each district in order to introduce these reforms.