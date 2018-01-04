HYDERABAD:GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) will organise a two-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Research Methodology & Data Sciences’ at its campus on January 18 and 19, Prof Y Lakshman Kumar, Dean & Director said. The programme is aimed to equip the researchers and students with basic and Advanced Data Science Skills using SPSS to understand the data analytics approaches and to produce quality research.

The main focus is to identify the right statistical tools and techniques for different projects/ research objectives and carrying out data analytics using SPSS. The participants will learn through hands-on experience of making the data ready for analysis, data entry, cleaning and analysis through SPSS. Also the programme enables the participants learn how to interpret and report the results. PhD scholars who are working on their thesis and wish to develop their data analysis skills, Professionals working in research institutes and handling projects and any individuals interested in qualitative / quantitative research can participated in this FDP.

For registration, participation fee and other details, please feel free to contact prof KVS Krishamohan, programme coordinator, 98490 66459 or email to krishnamohan.kuchimanchi@gitam.edu.