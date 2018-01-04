HYDERABAD:A fortnight after issuing a circular directing all affiliated colleges to submit Aadhaar Card details of their faculty members along with the departments they belong to and their specialisation by December 27 in 2017, JNTU has once again opened a three-day window for colleges to edit the details.

Failure to submit the details or discrepancies in the details would impact the affiliation of the colleges for the ensuing academic year, and result in blacklisting of the faculty concerned, the varsity has warned.

The affiliated colleges had to edit their faculty particulars on their respective college portals. “From the edited information it is noticed that some colleges have not edited the Aadhaar particulars of the existing faculty department and specialisation,” stated a circular issued by the University on Wednesday. The last date for completion of the process is January 5.