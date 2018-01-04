HYDERABAD:Heritage sites in and around Hyderabad are facing a new threat after the Lok Sabha passed the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2017.The amended Bill, that will soon be tabled in the Upper House, allows construction of public works in prohibited areas, for public purposes. Prohibited areas are defined in the Act as 100 metres around the protected monument. The amended Bill has laid out the procedures to be followed in seeking permission for public works. However, prior to the development, no construction activity was allowed in prohibited areas.

“A construction of any infrastructure that is financed and carried out by the central government for public purposes, necessary for public safety and security and must be based on a specific instance of danger to public safety. Also, there should be no reasonable alternative to carrying out construction in the prohibited area,” says the Bill. Md Safiullah, city-based historian and managing trustee of Deccan Heritage Trust pointed out that even without a law, there are lot of constructions coming up. Now, if this Bill becomes law, it will open a pandora’s box.

He also pointed out that the law that is being implemented at the state level — the Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance) Act — passed on April 16, 2017, has not been much effective either. “If I take a hammer and destroy a bit of our world-renowned Charminar, I can get away by paying some fine,” he said. Some other activists also argued that the list of sites under the Act shortlisted for protection is not a comprehensive one as the government thinks that we cannot have around 300 sites as heritage sites.

Anuradha Reddy, from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, a society that works for protection of heritage sites said that this move is detrimental. “It looks at our heritage sites as real estate and industrial conveniences. This will have direct impact on all our protected sites. There is a certain space that is required for certain space that is required for optimum view. We cannot see a fort that is covered by concrete. Our tourism industry is also going to take a hit,” she said.

Madhu Vottery, a conservation architect who wrote the book,Guide to Heritage of Hyderabad said: The Natural and the Built documented around 275 sites in it, said that around 20 per cent of the heritage components of these sites are already gone.