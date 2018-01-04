HYDERABAD: A day after Punjagutta police filed a petition seeking police custody of Ghazal singer Srinivas in connection with harassing a woman employee, the court on Wednesday heard arguments and reserved the order. The court is likely to issue an order on Thursday.

The US based Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and Save Temples Campaign issued statements separately on Wednesday that they have removed Srinivas as brand ambassador of their associations. In a release, Prakash Rao Velagapudi said that they have removed Srinivas as brand ambassador of their association following the incident in which Srinivas is a key accused. The Punjagutta police arrested Srinivas on Tuesday after criminal cases were lodged against him for harassing a woman employee working at his office. The victim also submitted videos and pictures of Srinivas abusing her.