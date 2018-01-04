HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Thursday seized `1 crore worth demonetised currency notes from three persons in Secunderabad.

According to city police DCP (North Zone) B Sumathi, the trio were found under suspicious circumstances looking for ways to exchange the old currency notes with the new ones near a bank when the police caught them.

The arrested have been identified as Kallam Rajesh, P Anantha Reddy and A Nagaraju, added Sumathi.

According to the officer, Hyderabad-based Rajesh is a stockbroker earns well. However, he did not pay income tax for years and saved up all the money at his residence.

He also failed to get the old currencies exchanged during the demonetisation drive. Rajesh was approached Anantha Reddy and Nagaraju with an offer to exchange the demonetised currency.

They offered to exchange the old currency for 20 per cent commission, the DCP said.

The trio came near a bank at Secunderabad area when police found them moving suspiciously and picked them up. During investigation, police found the `1 crore comprising 4,200 notes of Rs 1000 denomination and 11,600 notes of `500 denomination.

The trios were arrested and investigation is on, police said.