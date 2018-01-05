HYDERABAD: Budding actor and anchor Machiraju Pradeep, who was caught by the Hyderabad traffic police for drunk driving, might face legal action for his delay in attending the counselling at Traffwic Training Institute (TTI) in Begumpet. Three days after being apprehended by the traffic police during an enforcement drive again drunk driving, Pradeep is yet to take the mandatory counselling. Pradeep was caught by the Banjara Hills traffic police just before the enforcement drive was about to conclude for the day at 3 am on January 1. When tested with breathe analyser, the actor’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was shown at 178 mg/dL. The normal BAC level is 35 mg/dL.

His four-wheeler was was detained by the traffic police and he was given a token to attend the counselling session at the Begumpet Traffic Training Institute. The actor was also asked to bring his parents along with him for the session. He, however, did not turn up for the counselling on January 2. Interestingly, despite intimating for the second time, the anchor did not turn up for the counselling even on January 3. Speaking to the Express, DCP (Traffic II) AV Ranganath said, “Pradeep has time for a week to attend the counselling. He has been informed twice and no response has been received yet. His car has been detained. If he fails to attend the session, his car will be seized.”