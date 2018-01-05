HYDERABAD: IN a similar crime to the sensational murder of a contractor in Nagarkurnool by his wife Swathi with the help of her alleged paramour, a carpenter, Naga Raju, was put to death by his wife and her lover. Naga Raju was brutally murdered and his body was dumped in a lake on December 30 night. The role of Naga Raju’s wife Jyothi came to light on Thursday when one of the accused, Naresh, attempted suicide by slicing his throat at Lallaguda in the city.

Jyothi got married to Naga Raju four years ago. She was in love with Karthik and they continued their illicit relationship after her marriage. During probe, the police found that Jyothi and Karthik were taken into custody for questioning. They confessed to have killed Naga Raju. Jyothi sedated her husband Naga Raju by giving sleeping pills.

Later, she invited Karthik to her house and the duo killed Raju. Further, they dumped the body near a lake in Choutuppal in Nalgonda district with the help of three others identified as Yasin, Deepak and Naresh. The police swung into action and apprehended Yasin and Deepak, but Naresh was absconding since then. When Naresh made a suicide bid, passersby noticed him and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital and also alerted the police. Choutuppal ACP S Ramesh said, “Four persons are in our custody. After recording his statements, they will be arrested and produced in the court.”