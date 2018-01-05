HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday quashed the orders of Preventive Detention(PD) passed by the Hyderabad City Police against Ayub Khan, alleged notorious offender.The bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice U Durga Prasada Rao was allowing the petition filed by Shabaz, son of Ayub. It was averred that the orders of detention were in English and the rules mandate that the allegations, grounds and so on should be given in the mother tongue or the language known to the accused. The papers ought to have been given in Urdu. The bench allowed the petition on this ground.



Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now