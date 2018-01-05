HYDERABAD: My “Dreamtime Gorge Walk” in the Daintree Rainforest (Queensland–Australia), was just about to start. By then I was in the midst of an imaginary encounter with the prehistoric animals of “Jurassic Park”. There was every reason to be. Dating back more than 120 million years, weren’t these rainforests home to the dinosaurs and several of the world’s first flowering plant species? Cut to the present, Garonaro, our aboriginal guide had arrived. His archetypal features, long hair, shorts, bush shirt, all harmonized peacefully on him. We were a group of five: three Swiss, one Australian and I from India.

Speaking fluent English he seemed the right person to conduct a tour of the oldest continually surviving tropical rainforest on earth. Roy (his English name given by a white man, as they were not allowed to have aboriginal names back then) led us through the most ecologically fascinating natural rainforests of the world. The fragrance of wild forest flowers mingled with that of fresh earth as we set to explore Daintree’s exceptional natural beauty.

We were welcomed with a “Smoking Ceremony” where we all circumambulated around the fire thrice and received walking sticks. Meandering through the stunning rainforest, listening to Roy’s stories and legends from Kuku Yalanji culture, we went past traditional bark shelters and gurgling streams. Under the shaded canopy of lofty trees, working our way through thick vines (used by Tarzan to swing around), we identified bush food, learnt about many medicinal plants, poisonous berries and nuts. The huge “Cairns Birdwing” butterflies did a welcome dance while the dragons (chameleons) silently watched the proceedings.

At the stream, Roy made colourful pastes by grinding some materials, mixed animal oil and painted his body. Later he crushed some leaves and worked out a lather to be used as a shampoo. I was reminded of the soap nut trees that are used in South Indian villages for washing hair. At the Rex Creek, Roy narrated ghost stories from his experience. He also spoke about animism at length. Then we went to the Pebbly Beach, where Roy pointed to certain pebbles and said they have the power to break relationships and warned the young Swiss couple never to touch them. They giggled in return.

My guide Rosalind and I drove further to the Daintree River Cruise Centre for crocodile spotting in Adam’s high tech boat. A well informed naturalist and biologist, he is passionate about crocs and spent most of his life in their company. Adam showed us many crocs that were basking in the sun on the banks, introducing each by their names, though the 30- year- old Margaret seemed to be his favourite. Here the mangroves merged seamlessly with the rainforest. After sometime Adam switched off the motor and the boat simply drifted, encompassing the silence around. The stillness filled my heart with the peace-the world around me seemed to meditate. Herons, storks, and other water birds too sat serenely, waiting for prey to appear.

Next day Rosalind drove me down to the award-winning Cairns Tropical Zoo, which is just 20 minutes north of Cairns. Here, visitors get to cuddle a koala, a large python or a baby crocodile (the choice is yours!!) It is a great place to get close to animals. I hand fed a Cassowary bird that was huge, pretty and totally harmless. There were many crocodiles lounging around, but I preferred to see them only from a distance, for obvious reasons! Susie walked towards us with two cockatoos on her shoulders: Henry, 41 and his girlfriend Nancy, 43. The loving couple had been together for the last many years. Cockatoos are said to be monogamous. When Susie coaxed Henry danced a few steps and also squeaked “Hi” to us. Speaking indulgently about the pair, she said that Nancy calls “Henry!” again and again, particularly during the feeding times when they are in the company of other cockatoos (especially females) just to keep him in check.

And with kangaroos the experience was extraordinary. Fi-Fi Fluffy Fluffington is a hand raised baby kangaroo, 18 months old. The baby is rather too expressive in her love for her adopted mother and keeper Madeline, who takes all of Fi-Fi’s kisses with pride, patience, and lots of energy too, for it’s not easy when a kangaroo hugs and kisses, one needs good strength to bear the weight.

Madeline took us around and showed many koalas that were dozing off on branches. Surprisingly, none of them fell down in spite of being in deep slumber!! One tiny baby koala was going in and out of her mother’s tummy as if it were a game! Then the much exciting photo session with a koala happened. Madeline placed a baby koala in my arms (quite a heavy baby) and as I gingerly posed, faking a smile, my picture holding a Koala was clicked for posterity.

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)